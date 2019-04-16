GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Richard “Dick” George Potter, 47, died at Concord Hospital on New Year’s Day 2019 from complications of pneumonia.
Dick was born on Nov. 15, 1971, to Robert L. Potter Sr. and Nancy (Sanborn) Potter.
Dick leaves behind his mother, Nancy Potter; a brother, Robert L. Potter Jr.; two sisters, Joan Riel and Janet Breton; and all their families. He also leaves behind his loving dog, Willow, as well as all of his Easter Seals supporters.
Dick was predeceased by his father, Robert L. Potter Sr., and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m., at the Lower Gilmanton Baptist Church, Route 107, Gilmanton.
A party for Dick will follow the service at the family farm on Potter Road, Gilmanton.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Dick’s name be made to the Easter Seals of New Hampshire, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
