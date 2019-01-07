GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Richard “Dick” George Potter, 47, died at Concord Hospital on New Year’s Day 2019, from complications of pneumonia.
Dick was born on Nov. 15, 1971, to Robert L. Potter Sr. and Nancy (Sanborn) Potter.
Dick lived over 32 years with a traumatic brain injury from an accident on June 8, 1986. He had lived at home with the care of his mother, Nancy, and the help of Easter Seals. It has always been one big happy family taking Dick everywhere they went. He loved the Gaithers Christian Music Group, especially Mark Lowry, and saw them many times throughout New England. Many of the Gaithers were in Alton Bay and he saw them all. Mark was there two years ago and we have a great picture of all of us with him.
Dick loved being on the farm, watching all the activities that went on. He could look out the window and see turkeys and deer almost anytime. He enjoyed television and visits from his family. He always loved to hear the stories they would tell.
Dick leaves behind his mother, Nancy Potter; a brother, Robert L. Potter Jr; two sisters, Joan Riel and Janet Breton; and all their families. He also leaves behind his loving dog, Willow, as well as all of his Easter Seals supporters.
Dick was predeceased by his father, Robert L. Potter Sr., and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be in the spring at the Lower Gilmanton Baptist Church, Gilmanton.
Burial will be at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton, in the family plot, also in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Dick’s name be made to the Easter Seals of New Hampshire, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
