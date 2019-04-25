HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Richard G. Farwell, 76, formerly of Franklin, New Hampshire, passed away at Halifax Hospice Center on April 14, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
Richard was born on April 21, 1942, in Concord, New Hampshire. He attended Laconia High School, then joined the Air Force, serving in 1963-67.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed bowling, billiards, golfing, playing cards with his family and, of course, he loved his Boston Red Sox.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ann (Gobin) Farwell of Holly Hill; son Kevin (Jody) Farwell of Laconia, New Hampshire; daughters Sherry Dami of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Tracey Cooper of Franklin, New Hampshire; step-children Sydney (Joanne) Barton and Tami Barton, both of Daytona Beach; sisters Barbara Summers of Laconia, New Hampshire, Lucille Jones of San Diego, California, Patricia Robinson of Yuma, Arizona, and Donna Goss of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, George Farwell; his mother, Thelma Farwell; one great-granddaughter, Adalyn Petty; and one great-grandson, Brennon Dami.
A private memorial service took place on April 20. Burial will be at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen, NH, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the N.H. Humane Society or a charity of one’s choice.
