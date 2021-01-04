LACONIA — Richard Francis Provencal, 78, of Belvidere Street, passed away at his home, on Friday, December 25, 2020.
Richard was born on December 8, 1942 in Laconia, the son of Francis and Delores (Brunelle) Provencal.
Richard graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1962, then served in the United States Navy from 1962-1966. Following his service, he joined the U.S Navy Reserves and served from 1966-1999, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer.
In 1986, Richard graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree from Southern New Hampshire University. He worked for Laconia Needle Manufacturing from 1966-1984. He then worked for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1984, retiring in 2004. He also had worked for the Laconia Fire Department as a call man and captain from 1966-1998. He was a Boy Scout master in Laconia, member of the Board of Directors in the Lakes Region Community Services Council, soccer coach, part-time driver for Irwin Motors, member of Mount Lebanon Lodge #32, member of the American Legion Post #1, life member of the Laconia Lake of Elks #876 and served for council men Ward #6 of Laconia.
Richard was an avid New England sports fan, the New England Patriots being his favorite. In the summers he would spend time at his seasonal camp in Old Orchard Beach, ME, and he would spend winters at his house in Florida.
Richard is survived by his partner of 10 years, Betty Daigneault of Laconia; his daughter, Bethany Childs of Conway, SC; his brother, William Provencal and his wife Linda of Pittsfield; sister-in-law, Suzette Provencal of Laconia; his grandchildren, Evan Childs and his partner Nadia Boris of Queens, NY, Ian Childs of Norfolk, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his wife Patricia (Mansfield) Provencal, his daughter, Sharon Provencal and his brother, Michael Provencal.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH, 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
