EAST ANDOVER — On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Richard “Joe” F. Kenney, of East Andover, died at Concord Hospital. He was 81 years old. He was born in Franklin, on Dec. 17, 1941, to Richard and Dorothy (Fowler) Kenney of Franklin. Joe attended Franklin High School and graduated in 1959. Following high school, Joe enlisted in the Navy for four years where he served on aircraft carriers. Joe married Normalee on July 4, 1964, and always joked saying that he lost his independence on Independence Day.
Joe was employed at Webster Valve and Watts Technology for 39 years as a senior materials manager and retired in 2002. He was a member of the MENSA society and a loyal member of the Elks Club in Franklin.
Joe was an outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting in Vermont and New Hampshire, spending many enjoyable trips at the hunting camp in Vermont with his hunting buddies. Joe loved Highland Lake. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing on his little green boat, sailing on his catamaran, and swimming in front of his camp. Later, Joe graduated to the pontoon boat where he enjoyed comfortable seats and a built-in cooler for his fish. Joe was generous and gave both fish and fresh vegetables from his garden to others. Following Joe’s retirement, he enjoyed watching cooking shows on TV and trying new recipes. He was always an avid card player of both cribbage and kitty whist.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Normalee; his sister, Shelia (Kenney) Snyder; and his niece, Lisa Snyder. He is survived by his brother, Wayne Bruce and Michelle Kenney of Hooksett; niece, Laurie Barker of San Rafael, California; and nephew, Eric W. Snyder of Hampton Beach; girlfriend, Ann Chabot of Belmont; his “daughter” and favorite cribbage opponent, Jolanda “Jo” Nederveld of Hudsonville; and his “son” Henry Aube of East Andover.
A Mass celebrating Joe’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 108 School St., Franklin, NH 03235.
A burial will be in the NH Veterans Cemetery where Joe will be put to rest exactly eight years to the day as his loving wife, Normalee. A luncheon will follow the burial and will take place at the Elks Lodge 125 S. Main St, Franklin, NH 03235 beginning at 12:45 p.m. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to: Pope Memorial SPCA,94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For directions and an online guestbook, visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
