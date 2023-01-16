Richard F. Kenney

Richard F. Kenney

EAST ANDOVER — On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Richard “Joe” F. Kenney, of East Andover, died at Concord Hospital. He was 81 years old. He was born in Franklin, on Dec. 17, 1941, to Richard and Dorothy (Fowler) Kenney of Franklin. Joe attended Franklin High School and graduated in 1959. Following high school, Joe enlisted in the Navy for four years where he served on aircraft carriers. Joe married Normalee on July 4, 1964, and always joked saying that he lost his independence on Independence Day.

Joe was employed at Webster Valve and Watts Technology for 39 years as a senior materials manager and retired in 2002. He was a member of the MENSA society and a loyal member of the Elks Club in Franklin.

