PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — Richard Eugene Bittorf, age 63, of Perryopolis, passed away on his birthday at his home, after a short battle with cancer. His loving wife was by his side.
He was born in Petersburg, West Virginia, on Dec. 2, 1956, a son of Roger and Mirandy Sites Bittorf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Delores Bittorf.
Richard was a veteran of the Army National Guard and active duty in the Air Force. He was a member of the Star Junction Fish and Game Club. He was an avid sportsman.
He was employed at Closetmaid, Belle Vernon, from January 2008 until retirement in October 2019, and previously at Smith’s Tubular System, Laconia, New Hampshire.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Fay Brooks Bittorf. They were married on July 19, 1997, in San Antonio Texas. He also is survived by brothers Walter Bittorf, Joel Bittorf, and Harvey Sites; sisters Rebecca Kirsch, Lisa Shaver, and Lusty Woodal; nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and furbabies, Australian cattle dogs Sabertooth and Sweettart.
In honoring Richard’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. There was a Celebration of Life Service on Dec. 15 at the Gospel Alliance Church, 1011 Fells Church Road, Rostraver Township.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bag Brigade at Gospel Alliance Church.
The Blair-Lowther Funeral Home, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Richard’s professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
