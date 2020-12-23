EDMOND, Okla. — Richard Emery Thomas of Edmond, Oklahoma, left this life Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Dick was born December 12, 1929, in Laconia, NH. He married his wife Blythe Ann Jamieson on June 14, 1952, beginning a 62-year adventure living in or traveling to all 50 states before settling in Edmond.
His federal government career included assignments in Cincinnati, OH, and Ada, OK, before retiring from the EPA in Washington, DC, as a program director. Dick received the Bronze Medal for Commendable Service and a Distinguished Career Award in recognition of contributions made to the understanding of land treatment of wastewater, wastewater reuse and groundwater protection.
Dick and Blythe split their retirement between New Hampshire and Florida. Retirement included researching his family genealogy and spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them to water ski, fish, and hike mountain trails; or sharing stories and thoughts on life.
Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Blythe.
He is survived by daughter, Karen Hecker and husband Bill; son, Douglas Thomas and wife Pat; daughter, Kathy Sikes and husband Mark; and son, Jeff Thomas; brother, Earl Thomas; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
When recently asked to describe his life in one word, he answered, “fulfilled.”
Dick will be laid to rest next to Blythe at Bayside Cemetery in New Hampshire next summer. The family invites you to share a memory at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/edmond-ok/richard-thomas-9940357. Please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association or Susan G. Komen in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.