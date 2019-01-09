HOLDERNESS — Richard E. Havlock Sr., 81, of Holderness, passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Franklin on June 26, 1937, Richard was the son of the late James and Marjorie (Phinney) Havlock.
Richard was a hard-working, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather that was always willing to lend a hand, whether it was plowing countless driveways, providing food or offering the use of his garage, he was ready to help. For all that visited, children and adults alike, you could count on a fully stocked candy bowl and an assortment of beverages that were offered up along with a side of his quick wit and one-of-a-kind smile. Richard was a known jokester who was also straightforward with his opinions.
Besides being with his family and friends, his greatest joys included watching NASCAR races with his daughter, Stella (he was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon); scratching off scratch tickets brought a thrill; he treasured his time playing cribbage with his long-time friend, Tom Roy, before his passing in 2015; and being on Harold Hannaford’s pit crew with brother Elwood and Paul. He also had a morning routine of making his rounds to make sure all of the kids went to work.
Before retiring in 2008, Richard worked as a haul truck operator for Palazzi Construction in Hooksett, Seabrook Power Plant, Seabrook, and Manchester Sand & Gravel in Hooksett.
Richard was predeceased in 2016 by his wife of 34 years, Betty Havlock; and his brothers, Sonny, Jimmy, Paul, and Lindy Havlock.
Richard is survived by his son, Richard Havlock Jr., and his partner, Sandy Shoop, of Dorchester; daughter Stella Smith and her husband, Kent, of Holderness; son Rodney Havlock and his wife, Tammy, of Wentworth; son Jesse Havlock and his wife, Karen, of Thornton; daughter Carrie Graton of Ashland; step-son Shawn Torsey and his wife, Angie, of Campton; step-daughter Tammy Pierce of Ashland; and step-son Guy Torsey and his wife, Karen, of Bridgewater; siblings Jack Phinney, Edward Havlock, Elwood Havlock and his wife, Linda, of Ashland, Mary Vaillant and her husband, Gerard, of Ashland, and Earl Havlock of Ashland; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Sunday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.