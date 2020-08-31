LACONIA — Richard Edward Gelinas, 74, of Mile Hill Road, died on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Richard was born in Brockton, MA, on September 9, 1945, to the late Roland D. Gelinas Sr. and Pauline Gelinas.
Richard was a machinist for Ingersoll Rand for over 45 years and retired in the Lakes Region. Richard enjoyed cookouts with family, Lake Massasecum, spending quality time with his son Aaron and his wife Andrea when visiting NH and watching his great-grandchildren grow. He loved antique cars, trucks and old western movies. He also never missed an episode of the news.
Richard had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. It was really the simple things in life he enjoyed most; a good meal and being surrounded by those he loved. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed.
Richard leaves behind his children, Heidi LaRoche of Laconia, Holly Meiklejohn of Farmington and a son, Aaron Gelinas of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Richard also leaves behind five grandchildren, Scott Sylvester and Rachael Sylvester of Laconia, Ashley Emery of Barnstead, Seth LaRoche of Laconia and his newest gift, Avery Elizabeth Gelinas of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Richard had four great-grandchildren in addition, Chase Emery, Stella Emery and Jaxtyn Emery of Barnstead and Olivia Adkins of Laconia. Richard had seven siblings; Bill Gelinas, Paul Gelinas, Bob Gelinas, Beverly Bangs, Carol Houghton, a sister-in-law Joan Gelinas and Joanne Corey. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Roland Gelinas.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family ceremony will be held.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Richard’s name be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
