Richard E. Cross, 65

GROTON — Richard Elton Cross, 65, of Groton, NH, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at his home.
Richard was born in Plymouth, NH, on January 23, 1956, and is predeceased by his parents Richard Lester Cross and Gloria Dawn (Brown) Cross. He is survived by his spouse of 38 years Susan L. Cross; daughter Jenifer Dawn Cross; son Richard Edward Cross and wife Jessie; daughter Marissa and husband Nate Tapply; six grandchildren; sister April and husband Kevin Cochrane and brother Steven Cross; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
After graduating from Ashland High School in 1975, Richard enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. He lived and died by the motto, once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fidelis! Following his honorable discharge, he spent time as a logger and factory worker before retiring in 2018. He worked as the station attendant for the Town of Groton during his retirement and delighted in every minute he spent meeting new residents and sharing stories with the regulars.
Richard loved living in the New Hampshire mountains and Lakes Region areas and enjoyed supporting his local communities over the years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. A true Eagle Scout, some of his greatest joys were being a scout leader for troop 59 and participating in the journey with his son to become an Eagle Scout. He was an avid outdoorsman who took pleasure in spending his free time hunting and fishing, and always had “a big fish” or “great hunter” story to tell when he returned from an adventure trip.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Mayhew Funeral Home located at 12 Langdon Street, Plymouth, NH. The family will have a private burial service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
He was a beloved husband, father and friend that will be deeply missed by many. For those who wish, donations can be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association or the New England Heart & Vascular Institute - Catholic Medical Center.
