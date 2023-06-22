Richard 'Dick' J. Hanaway, 88

HOLDERNESS — Thirty years ago, Richard "Dick" J. Hanaway danced the Tango with his wife Betty atop Mount McKinley — the highest point in Alaska and North America, his third continental high point. On April 20, Dick, 88, died at his home in Holderness, with Betty by his side as she had been for nearly 40 years of adventure.
Dick was born on Oct. 15, 1934, to Katherine L. (Ryan) Hanaway and James F. Hanaway, and raised in East Providence, Rhode Island. His three years of swimming for La Salle Academy (‘52) earned him a full scholarship to Colgate University and a slot on their extraordinarily successful swim team. Upon graduation, class of ‘56 with a BA in English, Dick headed to Harlingen, Texas, Air Force Base for his navigation and pilot training.
After becoming one of our nation’s Cold War air defense warriors, Dick was stationed for three years active duty at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York, where he flew backseat in an F-89 Scorpion. He returned to Rhode Island to begin his business career, joined the Air National Guard, and started his family. He and his brother Jim then flew with atomic warheads under their wings, staying combat ready for low-level insertion and transport missions anywhere in the world, year after year. While flying with the Air National Guard, Dick also was teaching high school English in Barrington, Rhode Island. A teacher popular with both students and faculty, Dick served as senior class advisor and earned an M.A.T. from Rhode Island College.
As youngsters, Dick and his older brother Jim worked for their father’s newspaper distributorship, where Dick developed a taste for running his own business. The thirst to run things never left him. As inseparable as Irish twins, Dick and Jim, along with their lifelong friend Alan Goldman, swam, schooled and flew together, raised their families together, and went into business together. With Dick’s sister-in law Barbara’s fine cooking skills and a cement mixer, they produced Krisppe Clam Cake Batter Mix (still available today). He also ran a car wash and began managing rental properties.
Dick believed that life begins at risk. He had no financial safety net and early on concluded that getting insurance was betting against himself. He lived in the space of possibility, imagining what he could accomplish and give because he believed life was always out in front of him.
In the late 1960s, Dick followed his high school dream of living in the mountains and came to New Hamshire. Here, under the guidance of John Conkling, he learned about real estate sales. Soon he created subdivisions, built homes, and developed properties and condominiums. He became the regional distributor of French Mountain Log Homes. He was a member of the Society of Exchange Counselors. In the late 1970s he finished his Air Force career as a liaison officer for the U.S. Air Force Academy. Starting in 1988, and continuing until his death, Dick built and managed housing for very low income, elderly and disabled tenants. In 2003, he built a self-storage facility in Campton.
Soon after Dick moved to New Hampshire, he got involved in his new community. He helped clean up a very polluted Pemigewasset River and served on numerous town boards. Dick and Al Ports started the Honors Court. In Waterville Valley, he volunteered with the Adaptive Ski Program for a dozen years.
Dick was in his 50s when he realized he had “enough.” He didn’t need “more.” He wanted to give back and express his gratitude to the educational institutions and the community that had opened up for him a world of opportunities. As a young competitive swimmer, Dick had realized people wouldn’t let him drown, so he could give it everything he had. He never stopped. Being a street savvy small businessman, he wanted to get the “biggest bang” for his buck with his gifting, and he hoped his example would encourage others to realize that anyone can make a contribution to enhance the town and the campus. Weighing in on the Silver Hall expansion in the heart of Plymouth, “Disco Dick” wondered, “Beethoven to the Beatles, does anything nurture community and connect folks more than music, shared performances, and the fine arts?” Deciding to give all he could was easy.
At the behest of former PSC President Bill Farrell, Dick made a generous contribution to Silver Hall with the proviso that the arts center be a bridge between the town and the campus. When the Plymouth State ski team needed help and when it was time for PSU to have its own hockey facility, he was there again, as he was repeatedly for good projects. Dick received the Chancellor’s Award from Plymouth State College in 1993; he also received the Richard E. Collins Medal for Distinguished Philanthropy and in 2011 an honorary Doctorate of Business from Plymouth State University.
Dick’s entrepreneurial spirit also served the community well when, at the request of dear friend Steve Rand, Dick got involved with Main Street 2000, and again in 2009 when the New Hampshire Music Festival was foundering. Flautist Valerie Watts approached Dick, and he successfully took the helm of S.O.O.N. (Save Our Orchestra Now).
His generosity also included gifts to the La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island; Plymouth Regional High School in Plymouth; Holderness Prep School in Holderness; and a major gift to Colgate University. Starting in 1990, Dick served Colgate University on the alumni board, the alumni corporation, and the alumni association. In 1996 he received Colgate’s distinguished Maroon Citation.
It didn’t matter if he was hiking in the nearby White Mountains or the Alps, in the Himalayas or on the roofs of Africa and South America — all with Olympic Silver Medalist Penny Pitou — Dick never lost his desire to be tramping in the woods. He wanted to walk a thousand miles, so in several pieces from 1994 to 1998, sometimes with friends Ed and Doug, he hiked the 2,168 mile Appalachian Trail, which includes the southern half of Vermont’s Long Trail. By the close of 1998, he’d been to the summit of five continents and to the high point of all 50 states. He completed the northern half of the Long Trail in 2009.
For years, Dick met buddies three days a week for short, early morning bike rides. To mark the new millennium, he saw the country by bicycling from the Pacific to the Atlantic. Next he pedaled the eastern seaboard from Campobello, NB to Key West, Florida. In 2005, he biked from Indian Wells, California to Jacksonville, Florida. Then in 2009 he went to Westport, Washington and biked down to San Diego, California.
Of all the sports that Dick participated in, it was golf that meant the most. For many years, he played three mornings a week with Art, Bob, and Gerd. Each winter he joined Eddie, Mike, and Peter in the Dominican Republic to compete for the Casa de Colgate Cup. With his friend and real estate mentor, John Conkling, both in their 70s, Dick also canoed or sea kayaked all of the major rivers and lakes of Maine and in New Hampshire, they did Squam Lake, then the length of Lake Winnipesaukee, in a single day.
Dick was on a lifelong quest for self-improvement, reading a biography or non-fiction book a month. Whether he was learning how to rollerblade, thwack a pickle ball, skate-ski, water ski, or go heli-skiing, he thrilled to the challenge. Even into his late 70s and 80s, his passion for learning never diminished. Dick added weekly jaunts to MA to learn to dance West Coast Swing and the Texas two-step. He skied and golfed for 80 years, danced for half of that, and competed in all three. Attending PSU Professor Manny Sterling’s “Are You Afraid of Opera” class was a highlight each fall. Dick continued to take dance, skiing, golf, tai chi, and tennis lessons until he physically no longer could. His spiritual programs, including retreats, E.S.T., and 47 years of continuous sobriety within the fellowship of AA, sustained him.
Dick was determined to live life at 100% always. He faced his 1995 diagnosis of heart disease, then his seven-bypass surgery in 2000, and more recently the debilitating ravages of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s with grace and courage.
Dick was predeceased by his infant son, Thomas; older brother, James F. Hanaway Jr.; and younger brother, Paul J. Hanaway, who also flew for the Air Force and the Air National Guard. Dick leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Betty Hanaway; three daughters, Chris Morgan of Portsmouth, Carrie Kendig of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and Kelly Merchant of Kennebunk, Maine; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hanaway and Ruth Hanaway of Greenville, Rhode Island; cousin, Ted Windle of Apopka, Florida; grandchildren, Kate Anne, Morgan, Kyle, Brandon, Libby, and Rob; and nieces and nephews Dawn, Jeff, Deb, and John.
The family would like to thank Scott Boulter, Tina McClay, Laurie and Frank Reed, and all of the Pemi-Baker Hospice team for their compassionate care. In addition, the family appreciates the assistance of Mayhew Funeral Home, Plymouth, and Perry-McStay Funeral Home, East Providence, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the memory care and Parkinson’s units at these facilities: The Glencliff Home, Attn: Patient Welfare Fund, 393 High St., P.O. Box 76, Glencliff, NH 03238; Golden View Healthcare Center, Attn: Golden View Resident’s Fund, 19 NH Route 104, Meredith, NH 03253; and Pemi-Baker Hospice and Home Health, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264.
We invite you to join us as we celebrate Dick’s life in the Hanaway Theater at Plymouth State University on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. There will also be a service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 550 Wampanoag Trail, Riverside, Rhode Island, 02915, on Sept. 23, at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of Dick’s life at Benjamin’s Restaurant, 213 Tauton Ave., Seekonk, MA 02771. Bring favorite pictures and stories to share.
