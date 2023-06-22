Richard 'Dick' J. Hanaway, 88

HOLDERNESS — Thirty years ago, Richard "Dick" J. Hanaway danced the Tango with his wife Betty atop Mount McKinley — the highest point in Alaska and North America, his third continental high point. On April 20, Dick, 88, died at his home in Holderness, with Betty by his side as she had been for nearly 40 years of adventure.

Dick was born on Oct. 15, 1934, to Katherine L. (Ryan) Hanaway and James F. Hanaway, and raised in East Providence, Rhode Island. His three years of swimming for La Salle Academy (‘52) earned him a full scholarship to Colgate University and a slot on their extraordinarily successful swim team. Upon graduation, class of ‘56 with a BA in English, Dick headed to Harlingen, Texas, Air Force Base for his navigation and pilot training.

