MARGATE, Fla. — C. Richard “Dick” Irving of Margate, Florida, formerly of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Worcester, Massachusetts, passed away on June 24, 2018.
He was the loving husband of Raquel (Caputo) Irving, his bride of 61 years, father to his devoted sons John Irving (Lynne) and Rich Irving, and predeceased by his beloved daughter Lynn Irving. He also leaves behind sisters Betty Miglianico and Joan Kontoes (John), brother George Irving, and predeceased by his baby sister, Diane Irving, brothers-in-law Tony Caputo (Bettyann) and Ralph Caputo, and treasured grandchildren Alex Irving, Daniel Irving, Cole Irving, Alison Irving and great-grandchild Isiah Irving, nieces and nephews Laura McCarthy (Allan), Stanley (Renee) Irving, Cheryl and Joe Miglianico, and Jim (Heather) Kontoes and Chris Kontoes, Robin Rubin (Rob), Chris Caputo (Kate), Kaya Caputo, and Shauna Caputo.
Dick was born and grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts, and graduated from North High School, Class of 1954, where he was known to his classmates and North Polar Bears football teammates as “Dico the Deacon” (No. 42), a nickname that survived to this day.
He began his career in Worcester as an optician for Sprague-Fitton Opticians. His pioneering spirit in the optical field led him to relocate his family to Laconia, New Hampshire, to open and run his own optical business, Lakes Region Opticians, that grew to seven stores throughout New England.
Dick supported his community as past president of Laconia Kiwanis Club, sponsor and coach of numerous youth sports teams and was a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Family and friends were the most important part of Dick’s life. He enjoyed the many gatherings with family and friends and reconnecting with his high school classmates, all of whom he held so dear. His boisterous nature made every event memorable as he loved to laugh and see everyone happy.
Over the years, Dick loved boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, attending car shows (especially at Hershey, Pennsylvania), listening and dancing to ’50s doo-wop music, reading, playing Rummikub, swimming and watching movies. He was truly in his element cruising through town in his cherished, black 1976 Cadillac Eldorado convertible. Ride on, C. Richard! May you rest in peace, “Dico,” knowing that all who knew you loved you, and will never forget you!
Donations in Dick’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association online at www.bit.do/DickIrving and would be most appreciated by his family.
