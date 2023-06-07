LACONIA — Richard D. Montminy, 79, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on May 11, after a courageous battle with dementia.
"Dickie," as he was known to family and friends, was born to Henry and Marjorie Montminy in Arlington, Massachusetts, on Oct. 19, 1943. Richard graduated from Boston College in 1965 majoring in business. In 1966 he married his high school and college sweetheart, Ann Marie Kelly.
Richard started his business career working for his father selling aluminum pie plates at H.P. Montminy Company. Following his father's passing he took over as owner of the company, operating it from 1973 until its closing in 2015. Table Talk Pies, Entenmann's and Au Bon Pain bakeries are just a few of the many bakeries he was proud to call customers.
Richard was an active member of the community in Littleton, Massachusetts, serving in the Lions Club and the Concord Minute Men. He was also very active in town politics, serving on the Littleton board of selectmen and the Littleton finance committee for 15 years. He also served on the committee to design and construct a new high school for the town.
"Grumpy," as he was known to his grandkids, had many interests. As a teenager, he and his brothers raced their sailboat on the Mystic Lakes outside of Boston. His love of the water led him to embrace the Maine coast, Bermuda and Lake Winnipesaukee, where he traded in his sailboat for a motorboat. He was an avid dog lover, especially the boxer breed. He could not let a boxer go by without stopping to say hello, often ending up on the ground laughing as his new friend happily licked and jumped all over him as the dog's owner looked on in amusement.
Dick enjoyed "making the rounds" to see friends and colleagues, and later, taking his grandkids to the arcade, or to play mini-golf. No boat ride would be complete without an ice cream.
He was a great skier and a graceful ice skater. He loved to read, especially history and autobiographies. He liked collecting old things and gadgets. He loved to meet new people and learn new things. His work ethic was second to none. He was generous and always willing to do things for others. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, dedicated father and playful grandfather.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Ann, as well as his children, Kelly of Weymouth, Massachusetts, Richard Jr. (Betsy) of Gilford, and Mark (Tracy) of Montpelier, Vermont; his two grandchildren, Maddison and Henry; his sister, Phyllis Kilpatrick; and brother, Peter Montminy. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother John.
Dick's life was celebrated on May 18, with a Funeral Mass at St. Anne's Church, Littleton, followed by burial in Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton.
Donations in his name can be made to help others suffering from dementia at the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or the NH Humane Society (nhhumane.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.