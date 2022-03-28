LACONIA — Richard Dana Harris Jr., 68, of Charlevoix Place, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Franklin.
Richard was born on March 20, 1954 in Stoughton, MA, the son of the late Richard D. Harris Sr. and Beverly (Titus) Harris.
Richard worked as a maintenance director for SK Management.
Richard enjoyed the ocean, his Dunkin' Donuts coffee, and so many summers he spent in North Bridgton, ME, at Lakeside Pines Campground.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Lynda Harris; granddaughter, Molly Harris, who was his pride and joy; a close family friend who considered Richard her second dad, Kelli Morton; Kim and Kyle Titus, and numerous other cousins. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his long time girlfriend of 25 years, Elizabeth Perry.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton, MA.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
