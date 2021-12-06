MOULTONBOROUGH — Richard D. Comstock, 92, of Moultonborough, died November 30, 2021, at Concord Hospital, Laconia.
Born in Keene, NH on September 5, 1929, the son of Ret. State Trooper Maj. T. Dwight and Ruth (Cuthbertson) Comstock.
Richard grew up in Goffstown, NH and graduated from Goffstown High School. He resided, for many years in Goffstown until moving to Moultonborough in 1969. He and his wife wintered in Vero Florida for many years.
Richard served the State of New Hampshire as the Division Director for the Department of Revenue for over 20 years. During his retirement, he worked several years for his son Rick, former owner, and operator, of Comstock Industries, in Meredith.
Richard was a co-founder of the former First Bank and Trust, now Citizens Bank, in Meredith. He was a past member of the Goffstown Lions Club.
Richard is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Florence A. (Jolin) Comstock, who died in August of 2015.
Richard is survived by his children, Kelli A. Lively, Richard D. Comstock Jr., W. Scott Comstock, all of Moultonborough, Todd T. Comstock of Suncook; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Garcia of Hopkinton, NH; nieces; and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, Route 3 and 104, Meredith, on Thursday, Dec. 9th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Burial will be held in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
