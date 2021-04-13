GILFORD — Richard Champagne, 68, of Casey Road, died Monday, April 12, 2021 at Concord Hospital.
Richard was born July 3, 1952 to the late Arthur Champagne and Jean St. Germain (Gagne) in Laconia.
Richard was a long-time employee of Lyman Construction retiring in 2018 after 25 years. He served as a board member for the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club, along with serving on the trail crew. As the Lead Trailmaster, Dickey was responsible for building many of the trails. He was devoted to his family. He was a hard working man that did everything for everyone. He took great pride in his yard. His home is where his heart was.
He leaves behind his wife Laurie (Teeter) Champagne; and four sons, Nicholas and his wife Amanda, Jared and his wife Sondra, Ryan and his fiancée Nicole Evans, and Derek and his wife Danielle; two brothers, Peter and his wife Terri of Moultonborough, and Greg and his wife Brenda of Gilford; four sisters, Paula Champagne of Gilford, Vivian Sargent and her husband Sonny of Sebastian, FL, Denise Bivalacqua of Eureka, MT, and Nancy Lavoie of Zephyrhills, FL. He also leaves six grandchildren, Allan, Ayden and Wyatt Cushing, Austin Champagne, Lilly Champagne and Logan Champagne; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Richard is predeceased by his parents and his step-father, Donald St. Germain.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Walk-through Calling Hours will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
Services will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Richard’s name be made to the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club, PO Box 341, Laconia, NH 03247.
The family wish to thank Dr. Gregory Englund of Lakes Region General Hospital Emergency Room, Dr. Samuel Aldridge, of Concord Vascular, and Dr. Ronald Witkin of Laconia, along with the many staff members at the ER at LRGH and the ICU at Concord Hospital. We are grateful for your care and kindness.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.