ALTON BAY — Richard Conant Davis of Alton Bay, New Hampshire, passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020 with his loving daughter Jane by his side.
Richard was born on January 27, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the adored son of Charles and Evelyn (Rose) Davis, and younger brother of Carl and Robert.
Richard grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts, and graduated from Saugus High School, class of 1944. He enjoyed playing football, running track, ice skating, skiing, driving his first car which had a rumble seat, and courting his future beautiful wife, Marion.
After high school, Richard served in the United States Army during World War II. His ship arrived in Japan just as the war ended, and he spent a year working as a carpenter rebuilding infrastructure. Richard was a very proud veteran, always telling detailed stories of bootcamp in Georgia and his time overseas.
In 1949, he married the love of his life, Marion. Richard and Marion were neighbors growing up — true childhood sweethearts. They were married for 68 wonderful years, raised two children and were blessed with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The two lived in Saugus, Massachusetts until 1966, then moved to Wakefield, Massachusetts, and retired in Alton Bay, NH in 1988.
While living in Saugus and Wakefield, Richard had a long and successful career serving the manufacturing industry. He began his career by joining the General Electric apprenticeship program and worked for GE for many years. During this time he also took many engineering courses at Northeastern University. Richard worked at various manufacturing engineering jobs until he retired from Gaulin Corporation at the age of 62.
After his retirement in 1988, Richard and Marion travelled extensively in the United States and Europe. They also spent many winters in various parts of Florida.
In Alton Bay, Richard and Marion lived in a beautiful home on a sandy beach that they were fortunate enough to build themselves next to the historic family summer camp. They loved sitting on the beach soaking up the sun, while watching the kids play in the water and build sandcastles. Richard would help Marion set up the sea-doo and watch her speed around the cove with the kids on the back! The grandkids also remember Grandpa taking them up the hill behind the house, picking blueberries, and making blueberry pancakes. We will cherish those happy memories forever.
In addition to the fun, there was never a shortage of projects to do at the lake — luckily Richard was a skilled woodworker, plumber, electrician, etc. He was quite the handy man. He helped to renovate his son’s house in Tuftonboro, NH, and helped his daughter with many home projects in Laconia — building a shed in recent years.
Richard was an extremely dedicated patriarch of the family, always very involved with the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He attended countless sporting events, followed academic and creative achievements, and was always willing to offer his wisdom and to lend a helping hand.
Richard enjoyed conversing with almost anyone, had a great sense of humor, and loved storytelling. Some of his favorite subjects were politics, history, sports, and stocks. Richard enjoyed playing chess, and held chess games at this house. He researched family genealogy, and was always eager to share his findings. Richard was a descendent of artists, inventors, and founders, and was proud of his family history. He was an avid sports enthusiast - he enjoyed watching all sports, especially football, baseball, and hockey. Richard also loved dogs, especially his black lab “Brandy.”
For the last three years, since his wife, Marion, passed, he lived alone at the lake, and very much enjoyed visits from family and friends. Even though Richard was sometimes critical of the world, he was always extremely optimistic about his own health, and was a very resilient and independent man until the end. In fact, less than a week before he passed away, he drove himself to the grocery store, went shopping, and hauled his groceries up the stairs — he was tough!
Richard was a proud, sincere, and loving man. He is very loved and will be greatly missed by his children, Jane and Alan, and the rest of the family.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Marion R. (Oliver) Davis. He is survived by his daughter, Jane Davis of Laconia; son, Alan Davis and his wife Deborah of Hollis; and grandchildren, David Young, Debbie Young Albergo, Brina Young, Michelle, Emily, and Elizabeth Davis; and five great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Bryan Slater, Michaela Young, Keith Albergo, and Grayson George.
The family will have a celebration of life in the coming months. Richard will join Marion at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. May his spirit fly freely!
In memory of Richard Conant Davis, donations may be made to New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276-5415
Peaslee Funeral Home, compassionately, helped with these arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.