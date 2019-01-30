GILFORD — Richard "Dick" Bert Swain passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, at the age of 86.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1932, in Laconia.
He was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn Walker Swain; father Rex Bert Swain; and brothers Jack Swain and Rex Swain Jr.
He graduated from Laconia High School in 1951. Soon after, he served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He loved serving his time on the U.S.S. Gearing and U.S.S. Ross as a gunner's mate.
Once discharged from the U.S. Navy, he worked alongside his father in the plumbing business, where he learned his trade. He then worked 25 years for Bergen and Paterson as a first-class welder while mastering the trade of plumbing. After retiring from Bergen and Paterson, he started his business, ABC Mechanical, at the age of 62. He retired just a few years ago.
His passions included fishing, fly-tying and racing. He loved spending days on the ice with his son and his grandchildren ice fishing. Time with his family was very dear to him. He is remembered for all the stories he would talk about during his time in the U.S. Navy, the fishing trips he took through the summers, and the time spent with family during the holidays. He enjoyed having coffee with friends and visiting his family every day. His biggest pride was the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gloria Arlene Swain; two daughters, Nancy Jorgensen and her husband, Steve, and Helen Healey and her husband, Chuck; a son, Gary Swain, and his significant other, Barbie Doe; grandchildren Angie Jorgensen, Kallie Hadley and her husband, Mike, Amy Jorgensen, Andy Swain and his wife, Tami, Brianna Healey, Patrick Swain and his wife, Heather, and Michael Swain; great-granddaughter Mabel Hadley; sister Sally O'Connell; and brother Howard Swain and his wife, Charlotte.
Calling Hours will be on Monday, Feb. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Belknap County Sportsman’s Association, PO Box 214, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
