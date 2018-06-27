FRANKLIN — Richard Carroll Benner, 88, of Franklin, died at Mountain Ridge Center on June 25, 2018.
He was born in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, on Nov. 14, 1929, the son of Willard Ross
Benner and Susie (Barter) Benner. Dick was raised in Boothbay Harbor, served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, living in many places, home and abroad, including two tours in Vietnam, before retiring in 1972. His service is outlined in a book, “Looking Back, Volume 1” written by Sarah
Sherman McGrail.
Following his military service, he worked as a safety officer at the Pentagon for 13 years.
Dick was an avid sports fan, especially his beloved Red Sox and Celtics, and played softball all his life until his knees called a halt. He was a member of an Old Time Radio club while at the Pentagon, loved the old movie cowboys and crosswords. Louis L’Amour was his favorite author and he read all his books more than once. His interests were numerous and varied, but he loved the Lord the most.
Family members include his wife, Joanne (Welch) Benner, originally of Clairton, Pennsylvania; two children, Richard Ross Benner of Alvarado, Texas, and Amy Caroline Benner of
Franklin; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Annike Benner of Vermont; a sister, Suzanne Raudenbush of Southport, Maine; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by another daughter, Pamela Diane Benner, in 1982.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Belmont, 49 Church
St., Belmont, on Thursday, June 28, at 2 p.m.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Mr. Benner may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with services. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
