MEREDITH — Richard Bassett Jr., 60, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019.
Rick was a proud Grampy and loved riding his Harley every chance he had.
Family members include his wife, Janet (Hanson) Bassett of Meredith; daughter Bridget Stevens of West Roxbury, Massachusetts; son R.J. Bassett III of Meredith; daughter Julie Stoia of Meredith; sisters April Martinez, Lorraine Porter, and Mary Barrett; and brothers Benjamin Bassett, Daniel Bassett, and Garrett Bryer. Family members also include daughter-in-law Christine Bassett; son-in-law Luke Stevens; and seven grandchildren, Alexia, Bruce, Hannah, Gillian, Oliver, Elliot, and Isabella.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
