LACONIA — Richard “Dick” B. Hunkins, 81, of Champagne Avenue, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, after a short illness.
Dick was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Ashland, son of the late Milton and Inez (Fellows) Hunkins. He was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1957.
Dick worked for John Lyman & Sons for 25 years and at the town of Sanbornton transfer station, and was the owner of Hunk’s Lawn Care.
Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elaine Bilodeau Hunkins; two daughters, Terry Toutaint and her husband, Paul, of Belmont, and Patricia Schube of Tombal, Texas; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his brother, Milton.
There will be no calling hours.
A Private Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 6173, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
