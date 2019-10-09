MEREDITH — Richard “Rick” Arthur Mongeon passed away at home on his 68th birthday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Rick was born on Oct. 7, 1951, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to Richard H. and Rose (Masiello) Mongeon. Rick, or Preacher as he was known to many, grew up hunting and fishing with his grandfather in the woods of central Massachusetts. As a young man, he explored different areas of the country, from Oklahoma to Florida and back to New England. His love of the outdoors brought him to settle in New Hampshire almost 30 years ago.
Rick enjoyed working in construction, building everything from multi-story commercial buildings to fine homes on Lake Winnipesaukee. His greatest pleasure was the years he spent chiseling out and building timber frame homes.
Rick enjoyed many activities that were way more fun than work. Rick ran the Boston Marathon twice, enjoyed walking in the woods and just being in nature. He did competition shooting with the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS), motorcycle riding, boating, fishing and meeting with friends for a cocktail or two.
Rick was a kind and gentle soul with a core of steel. He had good words to say about everyone, knew hundreds of jokes and had one for every occasion or subject you could imagine. Rick was much-loved and will be missed by all those he touched.
Rick leaves behind his lady and wife, Priscilla Rice of Meredith; brother Arthur Mongeon of Massachusetts; stepson Aaron Burns of Colorado; sister-in-law Katherine Rice of Florida; Cynthia Vose of Meredith; and many friends and loved ones.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a small gathering for family and friends at Rick and Priscilla’s home later that day.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
