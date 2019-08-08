SANBORNTON — Richard Arthur Grant, 90, of Upper Bay Road, died at home on Aug. 5, 2019.
Richard was born on March 22, 1929, in Malden, Massachusetts, the son of the late John Edward and Edna Lydia (Lane) Grant.
He served in the United States Coast Guard.
Richard was an insurance salesman for Fireman's Fund Insurance, Protector Group Insurance Agency and H.T. Bailey Agency prior to retiring.
Richard was a past president of the Fitchburg, Massachusetts, Rotary.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (Savage) Grant, of Sanbornton; son Richard A. Grant of Sanbornton; daughter Linda J. Labonte of Webster, Massachusetts, and Sanbornton; and his granddaughter, Nicole L. Labonte.
There will be no calling hours or services.
Private family burial will be at Union Cemetery, Sanbornton.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Central NH/VNA & Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
