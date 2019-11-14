MADISON — It’s with great sorrow we announce the passing of our Patriarch, Richard Allen Savary, 89, of Madison. Dick, as he was known by his extended family and friends, passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 4, 2019.
He was the oldest of 11 children, born on March 5, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Austin and Violet Huett Savary. He then grew up on the “Farm” on what is now known as Savary Hollow in Madison, New Hampshire. He was proud of being the last graduating 12th-grade class in Madison.
He met the love of his life, Barbara Savary, and married on Oct. 27, 1951. He briefly attended Plymouth State College in Plymouth, before being drafted into the Marines. After an honorable medical discharge from service, he worked as an operator of heavy equipment for different companies throughout his lifetime and eventually retired from Perm-A-Pave in Albany.
He was a devoted family man, enjoyed the simplicities in life, and spent his free time and much of his retirement years teaching his grandchildren to fish, hunting with family and friends, playing horseshoes, shooting pool, and honing his green thumb in the garden.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara, on Jan. 27, 2016; his mother and father; his brothers, Austin Jr., Ira, Zant, Ben, and Tom; and his sister, Bessie Drew.
He is survived by his sisters, Nona Davis and husband Alvin, Sarah Brown and husband Howard, Nancy Clifton and husband David, and Barbara Ordway and husband Scott. He is also survived by his five children, Allen Sr. and his wife, Pam, Lorraine, and Robert, of Madison, Brian and his wife, Michelle, of Albany, and Richard (Ricky) of Belmont; as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be services on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Madison Church, 53 Conway Road, Madison, followed by a short burial at Lyman Cemetery, Silver Lake, and a celebration of life potluck back at the Madison Church Hall.
