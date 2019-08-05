MOULTONBOROUGH — Richard "Dick" A. Saimond, 78, of Langdorf Street, died on Aug. 4, 2019, at the Golden View Health Care Center, Meredith.
Richard was born on Feb. 18, 1941, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Antonio and Anastasia (Kobak) Saimond.
Richard was a manufacturing engineer; he retired from Hamilton Standard in 1998 to enjoy living in the Lakes Region.
Richard's hobbies were golfing, boating, reading, playing pool with his buddies and spending time with his family and friends.
He was a caring grandfather who would share all his love and laughter with his grandchildren. While he was with them, they could do nothing to fade the smile on his face.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara (Applin) Saimond, of Moultonborough; a son, Matthew Saimond, and his husband, Don Lariviere, of Wilton Manors, Florida; a daughter, Jamie Willett, and her husband, Thomas, of Dover; three grandchildren, Alec, Emilia, and Michael Willett; a brother, William Saimond, and his wife, Theresa, of Connecticut; a sister-in-law, Susan Hayes, of Florida; two nieces; and three nephews.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Moultonborough Public Library, 4 Holland St., Moultonborough, NH 03254.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view and online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
