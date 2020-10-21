HARTLAND, Vt. — Richard A. Paul, Sr. (Dick), of Hartland, Vermont, passed away from a short illness on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Critical Care Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Center surrounded by his family.
Dick was born April 13, 1943, in Laconia, NH, to Henry and Ernestine Paul. After graduating from Laconia High School in 1961 he enlisted in the US Air Force and met the love of his life, Carol (Gross) Paul while stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana.
He married Carol on August 22, 1964, and, after leaving the Air Force, settled in Laconia, then Belmont with their three children, Rick, Kevin and Kathy. He worked as a turnkey at the Belknap County Home, as a Belknap County Deputy Sheriff and finally as a dispatcher for Lakes Region Mutual Aid before becoming the Chief Fire/Police Dispatcher for the City of Lebanon, NH.
After his career in fire and police, Dick became a manager at Advance Transit before moving on to become warehouse manager at Dartmouth Printing Company. Upon retirement, he moved back to Montana to spend six wonderful years with Carol before moving back to be with his family.
Dick’s various passions included weightlifting, which he began in his mid-forties. By the time he was 50 he held several New Hampshire records in the bench press, deadlift and squat. In 1988, he picked up horseshoes and soon became a league champion in both the Norwich and Lebanon Horseshoe Leagues over a 25-year span.
Always quick with a joke, Dick enjoyed making people laugh. He was also an accomplished cribbage player winning several Post 22 tournaments with his son Kevin. His greatest passion was his Civil War collection of over 500 books, most of which he read over the last ten years. He would often joke that, no matter what book he added to his collection, the North still won.
Dick was a member of American Legion Post 22 in Lebanon, NH, and held the post of Chaplain for two years. He was also a member of the Post 22 Honor Guard, honoring dozens of veterans with a special service honoring deceased veterans at their funerals for many years.
Dick was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rabekka (Bekky) Paul.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol (Gross) Paul; a brother, Robert (Marilyn) of Moultonborough, NH; and sisters, Shirley Plourde and Carol (George) Morin of Laconia; his three children, Richard Jr. (Kelly) of Hartland, VT, Kevin of Canaan, NH, and Kathleen (Scott) Daniels of Dover, NH; along with his grandchildren, Nicole LaBarge, Kristin Paul, Zachary Paul, Sarah Marshall and Aaron Daniels, and a great-grandson, Jackson LaBarge.
Family and friends are invited to Ricker Funeral Home & Crematory in Lebanon on Sunday, October 25, 2020, for calling hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lebanon, NH, at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Face covering will be required.
Flowers may be sent to the Ricker Funeral Home at 56 School St., Lebanon, NH. However, in lieu of flowers, donations to American Legion Post 22 in his name would be welcome.
An online guestbook is available to leave Dick’s family a message of condolence by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com
