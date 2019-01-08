BRISTOL — Richard A. Fauteux, 63, of Summer Street, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
He was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, one of four sons of Albert and Jeannine (Boucher) Fauteux. He was raised in Monson, Massachusetts, and graduated from Monson High School.
Following graduation, he join the U.S. Air Force and later served in the reserves.
In 1990, he and his recent bride, Carmelina (Vicari), moved to Bristol, where they have resided for most of the time since.
Richard was known for his carpentry skills and, for three years following Hurricane Hugo, they moved to South Carolina, where he worked to help rebuild homes.
Richard has been a long-time employee at Freudenberg-NOK.
Richard will always be remembered as an amazing family man. He was always an active husband, father, and grandfather. They participated in Medieval reenactments with the Society for Creative Enactments. He was patient in assisting with gardening and tending to the family’s orchard. He loved to play Magic cards with his family and also enjoyed archery, riding motorcycles and hiking in his free time.
In addition to his parents, of Monson, Massachusetts, he is survived by his wife, Carmelina, of Bristol; two sons, Jeremiah Fauteux of Richmond and Sterling Fauteux of Bristol; a daughter, Heather Fauteux of Bristol; four grandchildren, Jack, Vivian, Lorelei, and Johnny; and three brothers, Michael, Daniel, and James Fauteux, all of Massachusetts.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the National Autism Association, One Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI, 02871.
