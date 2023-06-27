PLYMOUTH — Richard A Esposito, 59, of Plymouth, passed away on June 22, after a difficult battle with cancer and will be immensely missed by friends and family.
Rich was born in May 1964, to Carole Bottenus Medford and Richard Vinke in Rockville Centre, New York. Rich graduated from high school on Long Island in 1982 before attending Plymouth State College, where he met the love of his life, Deborah Birch Esposito. He moved to New Hampshire to pursue his love of skiing, there he also learned to love outdoor sports such as snowmobiling, kayaking and hiking.
Rich was a successful businessman in Plymouth and a known figure in the community. During his lifetime, he owned and operated a favorite local pet store, shopping plaza, and residential apartment complex. Rich was a salt water and reef expert and brought fish and coral to aquatic lovers throughout New England. He and his wife, Deb, have been the face and backbone of Plymouth Pet and Aquarium since opening it as a two-person operation in 1985.
In 1987, Rich and Deb were married in Epsom. And in June of 1992, they gave birth to their only daughter, Amy Alice Esposito. Rich was a proud father and supported his daughter’s travel, education and life dreams. Their household was always full of loving pets, including his dogs, Yogi, Lucy and Cody, and cats Cocoa, Oliver and Lila.
In 2021, Rich retired from Plymouth Pet and Aquarium and spent his last few years traveling and enjoying nature with Deb. In addition to his outdoor adventure hobbies, he had a natural gift for animals, enjoyed cars and motorcycles, and had the taste for New York cheesecake and Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
Rich was predeceased by his parents, Richard Vinke and Carole Medford. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Esposito; daughter, Amy Salat and son-in-law, Phillip Salat; aunt, Donna Proctor, aunt Lisa; unclem Michael Casabona; cousins, and many loving members of the Birch family.
Calling hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Thursday, June 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. A private committal service will be held in the New Rye Cemetery, Epsom, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Newfound Lake Region Association at newfoundlake.org or Mount Washington Observatory, P.O. Box 2310, North Conway, NH 03860 or go to mountwashington.org/get-involved/support-the-obs in honor of his love of nature and the preservation of New Hampshire’s great outdoors.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Esposito family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.