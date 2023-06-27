Richard A Esposito, 59

PLYMOUTH — Richard A Esposito, 59, of Plymouth, passed away on June 22, after a difficult battle with cancer and will be immensely missed by friends and family.

Rich was born in May 1964, to Carole Bottenus Medford and Richard Vinke in Rockville Centre, New York. Rich graduated from high school on Long Island in 1982 before attending Plymouth State College, where he met the love of his life, Deborah Birch Esposito. He moved to New Hampshire to pursue his love of skiing, there he also learned to love outdoor sports such as snowmobiling, kayaking and hiking.

