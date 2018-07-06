LACONIA — Ricarda “Ricci” Lynn Dutile, 64, of Winter Street, died at home on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Ricci was born on Feb., 14, 1954, in Laconia, the daughter of Richard Moore and Dorothy (Gilbert) Gonyer.
Ricci was secretary for 46 years for the family business, Dutile & Sons, Inc. She was a professional quilter. Ricci liked camping, gardening, being with family and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her mother, Dorothy Gonyer, of Laconia; one son, Kevin Michael Dutile, and his wife, Rebekah, of Laconia; one daughter, Angela Amelia Breitenstein, and her husband, Bill, of Racine, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Damon Michael Shute and Lexi Emelia Shute; two brothers, Steve Gonyer and Fred Gonyer; and a sister, Sharon Gonyer.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael F. Dutile, and by her brothers, Clifford Moore and Mark Gonyer.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette-Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial to follow in the family plot in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests, that memorial donations may be made to Freedom Fuel, c/o Dutile & Sons Inc., 242 Messer St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
