BARNSTEAD — Rhonda Rose Collette, 59, of Gilmanton Road, died on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Pleasant View Healthcare, Concord.
Rhonda was born on Feb. 22, 1959, in Laconia, the daughter of Sven Charles and Beatrice Ann (Thompson) Russell.
Rhonda worked in shipping and receiving for many years for New Hampshire Ball Bearing, Laconia. She was a unique and talented artist. She was full of charisma in which she shared her opinion with others with love, laughs and strength.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Larry Collette, of Barnstead; a step-daughter, Christine Conway; brother Erich Russell; sisters Erin Palfrey and her husband, Bill, Karel Russell, and Shaunee Parent and her husband, Steve; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Sally Hyslop.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Ricki Vachon.
There will be no calling hours or services.
A celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
