MEREDITH — Rev. Sheldon L. York, 86, of Meredith, had God call his name and the angels of the Lord carried Sheldon L. York to his heavenly home on March 17, 2020. He died peacefully and quietly at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Sheldon was born on July 25, 1933, in Castlehill, Maine, the son of Ervin and Mary (Shaw) York. Sheldon was one of seven children. He attended North Yarmouth, Maine, schools.
He married his wife, Priscilla York, in Yarmouth, Maine, in 1952. They enjoyed 68 years together. They have two sons, Stephen L. York, of Maine, and Donald W. York, of Laconia, New Hampshire. They have lived 60 long and wonderful years in beautiful Meredith, New Hampshire.
Sheldon worked for Keasbey Mattison and Amatex for a total of 25 years, and L.W Packard, in Ashland, for 13 years. Of this time, he was a supervisor for 22 years. He retired in 1999.
The call of God was on his life from a very early age and he became an evangelist, traveling on weekends all over New England and New Jersey, and vacations in Minnesota. He was a lifetime ordained minister of the Full Gospel Ministerial Church Fellowship. He was also a supply Pastor, two different times at the Lakeport Advent Christian Church, in Lakeport, until it closed, a total of eight years. Sheldon desired to be the best. Having God’s confidence, he instilled his values, excitement for life and positive attitude in those around him.
Sheldon was known for his warmth and generosity, leadership, and uncompromising Bible standards, faith and courage.
He was a member of the American Bible Society, Bible-a-Month Club, helping to put Bibles in many countries. Christmas 1989, through the American Bible Society, he helped to provide a large number of Bibles, to be smuggled into Russia, and receiving a Christmas card from Russia, as they rejoiced in the Lord. He believed and supported Missions and Missionaries. He had been interested in and supported India and Lighthouse Ministries through a local, Helen Dryter, at that time. He also attended and enjoyed the Moultonborough Senior Center under the guidance of a dear friend, Donna Grow.
To those with whom he lived, worked, and traveled, he was kind, consistent and truly walked in humility, facing even the most difficult circumstances with grace and dignity.
Sheldon is survived by a sister, Charlene Martin, of Windham, Maine; and two special daughters-in-law, Diane York, of Laconia, and Catherine Ring, of Maine. He adored his grandchildren, Amber York and Zachary York, and was known as a big Teddy Bear; his great-grandchildren, Kayla and Madison York, Kyle J. York, and Connor, Chole and Olivia Benoit; also, a great-great-granddaughter, “Mia.” Sheldon has a very large extended family, known by everyone, everywhere as Grampie York.
He was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Forest, Frederick, and Floyd York; two sisters, Dawn Hamilton and Patricia Dennison; and two grandchildren, Kimberly and Wesley York.
"... to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 5:8
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, services will be scheduled at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Sheldon’s name to Moultonborough Senior Center, PO Box 354, Moultonborough, NH, 03254, c/o Donna Grow.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
