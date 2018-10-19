WESTON, Mass. — Rev. James M. Keegan, SJ, passed away in Weston on Oct. 9, 2018.
He was the beloved son of the late James and Alfreda (Surowiec) Keegan. He was the brother of Patricia Keegan Robichaud of Franklin, New Hampshire, and the late Richard E. Keegan; brother-in-law of Linda Lane Keegan of Littleton, North Carolina.
Father is survived by his many nieces and nephews, Kevin Keegan, Kelly Kettlewell, Chris Robichaud, Ellen Bellio and Susan Pelletier. He is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews as well as his many Jesuit Brothers.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin, New Hampshire. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.