TILTON — Rev. G. Alden Taylor, 85, a resident of the Tilton area for several years, died on Sept. 18, 2019, at Merrimack County Nursing Home.
He was born in Laconia on June 26, 1934, the son of Weslie and Gertrude (Moulton) Taylor.
Rev. Taylor graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School and attended Gordon College in Boston. He was married to Doreen (Owen) Taylor in 1954.
After five years at Sprague Electric in Concord, he returned to school at Philadelphia College of Bible, graduating in 1969. He did graduate work at Palmer Theological Seminary and Baptist Bible School of Theology, both in Pennsylvania.
He was called to Berkley Baptist Church in Mount Royal, New Jersey, and served as chaplain at Gloucester County Minimum Security Jail in Clarksboro, New Jersey.
Rev. Taylor had an extended ministry of more than 18 years at First Baptist Church of Mexico, Maine, and was instrumental in establishing First Baptist Christian School.
In 1995, he was elected president of the American Cancer Society of Maine.
Later in 1995, he was semi-retired in Londonderry, doing pulpit supply. He later became interim pastor at Central Baptist Church in Franklin and led its reorganization to become Hope Community Chapel. In 2008, Rev. Taylor was called as pastor of the historic Northfield-Tilton Congregational Church.
He was predeceased by his wife, Doreen, in 2011.
Family members include three children, James Taylor and wife Debra of Somersworth, Mark Taylor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Nancy Taylor Busch and husband Donald of Manchester; four grandchildren, Zachary Taylor, Leah Busch Davis and husband Matt, Abigail Taylor Hawley and husband Cameron, and Wesley Busch and wife Jalen; great-granddaughter Milania; brother in Faith Robert Sloma Jr. and wife Donna of Henderson, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hope Community Chapel, 108 Hill Road, Franklin. A service will follow at 11 a.m., and burial will be in Park Cemetery, Tilton.
Donations in memory of Rev. Taylor may be made to The New England Parkinson’s Ride, PO Box 1124, Merrimack, NH 03054, or https://www.neparkinsonsride.com.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
