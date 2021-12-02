Rev. Fr. George R. McDonough, 94

GILFORD — Rev. Fr. George Richard McDonough, 94, of Morrill Street, died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Richard was born on June 24, 1927 in Orange, NJ, the son of the late George Christopher and Lara Helen (Kilgus) McDonough.
During his younger years, Richard worked in a warehouse. After retirement, Father spent his entire adult life serving his Master, The Lord, becoming ordained on June 22, 2000.
Richard is survived by his brother-in-law, John Suemderhaft. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Ann Marie (Suemderhaft) McDonough on June 4, 1992.
A Calling Hour will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 Morrill Street, Gilford, NH, 03249. A Requiem Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church.
Burial will follow the Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Gilford.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Richard’s name may be made to the Traditional Catholics of New Hampshire, 86 Lafayette Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
