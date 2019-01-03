GILMANTON — Rep. David Holton Russell, 82, of Gilmanton Iron Works, passed away peacefully on New Year’s Eve 2018, surrounded by family.
Born in Manchester on April 29, 1936, to Edward Holton Russell and Mary Clough Russell, David will always be remembered for his kind, generous way and his grand sense of humor. His home and heart were always open to friends and family, his blue eyes always bright and true. David was honest and loyal as the day is long. He was also funny ... his tales were long, too.
David loved to boat and fish, to ski and snowmobile.
David attended Proctor Academy and Colby College, and served as fire chief and selectman in Gilmanton Iron Works for 15 years where he and his wife Barbara owned the Village Store. David went on to serve in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for 15 years, demonstrating his deep respect and commitment to his Granite State.
David leaves behinds his family: his loving wife, Barbara Louise Hutchins Russell, and his two sisters, Connie Russell of Gilford and Martha Russell Hammond of Concord. David is survived by two of his three children, Brian Holton Russell of Moultonborough and his daughter, Heather Russell Burke, of Kennebunkport Maine. He now joins his deceased son, Kevin David Russell. David has five grandchildren — Ian, Aspen, Holton, Marlee, and Maya — to carry on his legacy of kindness and spirit of fun.
A celebration of David’s life will take place in the spring on Lake Winnipesaukee, his happy place.
The Russell family sends special thanks to the team at Golden Crest in Franklin, VNA and Hospice, for making David’s last days those of comfort and peace.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
