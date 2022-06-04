GILFORD — Renee "Suzanne" Pinto, 90, of Willow Drive, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Suzanne was born on March 18, 1932 in Bordeaux, France, the daughter of Andre and Marguerite (Lavignac) Masel.
Suzanne was a talented artist and would often spend afternoons weaving, knitting, doing embroidery or tapestry. She also found time each day to do a crossword puzzle. Suzanne enjoyed travel, visiting many states throughout the country, an avid reader she especially enjoyed reading period novels.
Throughout her life, Suzanne was a life-long learner of the arts and history; she was also an educator, often sharing her skills, knowledge, and experiences to the benefit of those she encountered. Suzanne was a founding member of the Lakes Region Loons Weaver’s Guild; member of the Waynesboro (PA) Studio Art Club; and a long-standing member of the NH League of Craftsmen. Suzanne had a warm and positive energy about her that naturally drew everyone she met into conversation. She loved life, family and friends to the fullest.
Suzanne is survived by her sons, Louis T. Pinto, Edward A. Pinto, and Anthony M. Pinto; her daughters, Marguerite G. Darcy and Theresa M. Pinto; her grandson, Michael Darcy; and her sister and brother-in-law, Eliane and Lucien Boye of Solaize, France. In addition to her parents, Suzanne was predeceased by her loving husband Augusto Pinto and her beloved granddaughter, Suzanne R. Darcy.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Suzanne’s name to, St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
