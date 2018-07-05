SANBORNTON — Rene Roland Page, age 84, of Threshing Mill Road in Sanbornton, formerly of Farmington, died July 3, 2018, at home.
Born Aug. 3, 1933, in Sanford, Maine, a son of Romeo and Alice (Holmes) Page, he was raised in Springvale, Maine, Farmington, New Hampshire, for 33 years, Middleton, New Hampshire, for five years, and most recently, Sanbornton, New Hampshire for more than four years.
Rene had worked as a maintenance man at Davidson Rubber and as an auto mechanic at the former Secord’s Garage in Farmington.
He had a passion for hunting, and enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and going up to the family camp in Errol.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Grace Elizabeth (Carey) Page; three sons, Robert R. Page, Richard A. Page, and Brian K. and Brenda Page; three daughters, Lisa A. Page and partner Ed Hogan, Cheryl L. Page, and Amy M. Page and fiancé Christopher Hurd; a sister, Claire Bernier, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three sisters and a brother: Pauline Ayotte, Viola Guay, Theresa Page, and Robert Page.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, July 8, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a service at 5:30 p.m. at the Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, NH 03835.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association by going to its website, https://donatenow.heart.org.
To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
