LACONIA — Rene J. Gilbert, 97, passed away at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Rene was born on July 26, 1921, in Laconia, the son of the late Maurice and Rosilda (Sevard) Gilbert. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Russilillo) Gilbert, on June 21, 1941, and together they raised eight children.
Starting out, Rene worked construction for Reginald Bisson and for his uncle, Wilfred Gilbert. In 1944, returning from World War II as a Navy veteran, Rene started his own business, Rene J. Gilbert Builders Company. He built many homes in Laconia and also became the landlord of many rental properties.
He served on many boards and in many leadership positions — the Salvation Army, the Taylor Home, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Laconia Savings Bank, among others. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Parish and was a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was a former police commissioner and a charitable giver to many organizations. He took violin lessons as a child and played all his life and later added the organ to his musical accomplishments.
Rene was known for his positiveness, his friendliness and helpfulness. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Rene is survived by his son, David Gilbert, and his wife, Dallas, of Laconia; daughters Lorraine Sanborn of Gilford, Cheryl Allen of New Brunswick, Canada, Carol Kinsman and her husband, Tom, of Bellevue, Washington, Ruth Fecteau and her husband, Don, of Laconia, and Ellen Giguere and her husband, Michael, of Laconia; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Rene also leaves behind his brother, Eddie Gilbert, and sisters Cecile Soucy, Florence Simoneau, and Irene Bourbeau, along with many other loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Rene was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 75 years, Elizabeth (Russilillo) Gilbert, who passed away in March 2017; his daughter, Patricia Allen; his son, John Gilbert; brothers Arthur, Norman, and Delphis; and his sister, Rita.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. At 9:30 a.m., a half-hour prior to the mass, the family will receive friends at the church.
Burial will follow the mass in the family lot at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Rene's name be made to the St. Francis Home-Activities Fund, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.