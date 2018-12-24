LACONIA – Rena Doris (Deshaies) Larrivee passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and the love of her family. Rena was born on May 16, 1935 in Laconia, the daughter of the late Arnold and Lucille (Poire) Deshaies.
Rena was a lifelong resident of Laconia and attended school at Sacred Heart Elementary and Sacred Heart High School, having graduated in 1953. She married Richard Larrivee in 1954 and they celebrated fifty six years of marriage until his passing in 2010.
Rena worked at Normandin, Cheney & O’Neil, PLLC in Laconia for 14 years until moving to Marshfield, MA in 1966, following her husband who had accepted a position with the First National Bank of Boston.
She then began her career working at the Hingham District Court, in Hingham, MA, in various capacities for the next 30 year years, retiring as the Judge’s Clerk in 1996, returning to Sanbornton to the Lake House and later moving to Taylor Community in 2004.
Rena was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Belmont and was a Eucharistic Minister and volunteer in the administrative office as well as St. Joseph’s Food Pantry.
Rena had many interests like reading and doing puzzles, but what she truly enjoyed most was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She especially enjoyed the many parties and gatherings with the family at the lake house. Most of all, she loved to bake. She was truly the Matriarch of her family and will be deeply missed by many.
Rena is survived by her three children, Russell Larrivee and his wife, Mary of Twinsburg, Ohio; Denise Steinkraus and her husband, Phillip of Weymouth, MA, and Alan Larrivee and his wife, Patricia of Oxford, Maine. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, Theresa McDonald, Russell, Jr., Michael, Christina Sgarioni, Paul, Thomas, Peter, John, Catherine, Matthew, Andrew, Kimberly Damon, Cynthia Barnes, Nichole Scott and Jillian, twenty one great grandchildren, two of these, not yet born are twins, arriving in February.
Rena is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Deshaies and his wife Carol of Laconia, and nieces, Andrea, Renee and Danielle. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and nephew Marc Deshaies. She is also survived by her many friends at Taylor Community and her very special friend, Patricia Paquette of Laconia.
Calling hours will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Saint Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH
Burial will follow in the family plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery Garfield Street Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Food Pantry, PO Box 285, Belmont, NH, 03220.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
