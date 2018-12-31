LACONIA — Remo Preuss, 89, died after a short illness.
Eldest of five boys, he was born in Jena, Germany, Nov. 17, 1929, to Inge and Karl Preuss. He immigrated to the USA and came to Laconia in the late 1950s where he met and married his wife, Elfie. They lived in Lakeport over 50 years, where they raised their daughter, Heidi, and made her Olympic skiing career possible through their heroic support.
As a trained tool-and-die maker, he worked for Scott & Williams for a number of years, as well as Vernitron and other shorter-term opportunities during the lean times.
He was a ranked Nordic skier in Germany before coming here but since Nordic skiing was not popular at the time, he took up alpine skiing. When his daughter was old enough, they were regular fixtures at Gunstock. The family spent most weekends exploring many of the different ski areas of New England, singing folk songs as they traveled.
In the summers, Remo was an avid hiker, once rescuing Boy Scout Troop 68 from a lost adventure in the White Mountains. He then became an honorary member of the troop and was invited on many of their hiking outings. He cut the first hiking trail from the saddle of Belknap and Gunstock to Round Pond.
Upon retirement, he and his wife traveled as much as they could, joining Penny Pitou on ski trips to the Alps or on Bank of New Hampshire Prestige adventures all over the world.
Since his wife’s passing five years ago, he has been quietly living with his daughter in the city on the lakes.
Many thanks go out to the staff at Golden View of Meredith and Central NH VNA for their great service over the years.
Remo was predeceased by his wife, Elfie, and his brother, Klaus.
He is survived by his daughter, Heidi, of Laconia, and three brothers, Jochen, Manfred, and Hubert, all in Germany.
The family will have a private celebration of life. No flowers or donations necessary.
