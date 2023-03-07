MANCHESTER — Regis Gault, 55, of Manchester sadly left us on March 1, following a lengthy illness.
Regis was born Gilbert Regis Cochran to Guy E. Cochran and Jane P. (Vallee) Cochran on Oct. 22, 1967, in Laconia. As a lifelong resident of Center Harbor, Regis attended the Inter-Lakes schools in Meredith. He followed a career as a chef after leaving Inter-Lakes High School. His passion in life was fine woodworking and his two beautiful children, Ethan and Jenna.
Regis is survived by sisters, Diane Hurd and Jane Cochran of Laconia, Catherine Somma of North Woodstock, Brenda Graham and husband Dana of North Woodstock; brothers, Paul Cochran of Laconia and John Cochran of Orlando Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Regis is predeceased by his loving parents, as well as his brothers, Steven Vallee, formerly of Peterborough, and Guy Cochran, formerly of Northfield.
The simple things in life gave Regis much pleasure, but his greatest joy came from his greatest accomplishments, his son, Ethan Gilbert Cochran (DAD LOVES YOU), and his daughter, Jenna Bennett of Laconia. Jenna was his sunshine and he called her “Princess.” It lifted his spirits to hear about the accomplishments of his children, and he would justifiably brag about them to anyone whose path he crossed.
Anyone who knew Regis knew that he was extremely strong-willed. He enjoyed the time that he was able to indulge in leisure activities. In the summer months, he could be found at the water, fishing in the lakes or deep-sea fishing with family and friends. In the late fall and early winter, you would be sure to find him in the woods hunting deer. No one could ever say that Regis did not meet life on his own terms.
At Regis’ request there will not be a formal service at this time. There will be a small family gathering at a later date.
Regis asked that we send love to all of his family and friends with a reminder to cherish each moment of your days, as you never know what tomorrow may bring.
