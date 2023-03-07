Regis Gault

MANCHESTER — Regis Gault, 55, of Manchester sadly left us on March 1, following a lengthy illness.

Regis was born Gilbert Regis Cochran to Guy E. Cochran and Jane P. (Vallee) Cochran on Oct. 22, 1967, in Laconia. As a lifelong resident of Center Harbor, Regis attended the Inter-Lakes schools in Meredith. He followed a career as a chef after leaving Inter-Lakes High School. His passion in life was fine woodworking and his two beautiful children, Ethan and Jenna.

