MEREDITH — Rebecca L. Surace, 47, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Rebecca was born on November 14, 1973 in Manchester, NH, and graduated from Manchester Central High School.
Rebecca was a devoted wife and mother and has been married to her loving husband, Richard Surace, for 18 blissful years.
Rebecca was involved in many local and regional activities, including but not limited to, flag football and swim coach, PTA Board Sandwich Schools, Parent Board Member Wave Makers Swim Club, Troop #143 Boy Scouts, and Community Fire and Police volunteer.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Richard; her son, Anthony; and her beloved dog/companion Otis (PITA). She also leaves behind her beloved step-brother, Bill Towne and his wife Gail of Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 125 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Calling Hour will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, NH, 03253.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the Calling Hour at 10:00 a.m. also at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Graveside Burial will follow the Mass at Bayside Cemetery, 1345 Union Avenue, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Rebecca’s name be made to The Anthony Surace Scholarship Fund, 58 Old Hubbard Rd, Meredith, NH, 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
