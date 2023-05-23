Rebecca A. Fleury, 96

LACONIA — Rebecca "Becky" Angie Fleury, 96, passed away on May 13, at Belknap County Nursing Home with family by her side. Becky, dubbed “Mimi” by grandchildren, was born on Aug. 22, 1926, in Bristol, to Earle and Nellie Smith.
Becky married Reginald Fleury in September 1942, and as a war bride, she waited three years for his return from the WWII, Pacific theater. She had prayed fervently for his safe return and that he would not have to kill anyone. Her prayers were answered in that Reggie was part of a four-man crew on a landing barge for the duration of the war. Becky and Reggie had four children, raising them in the Bristol and Hill communities throughout most of these years. The Bristol Baptist Church was the spiritual center of their lives. In the 1960s, she prayed just as fervently that her sons, two of whom were in the military, would not be sent to Vietnam. Once again, her prayers were answered, and their military service was spent in Europe. She spent her lifetime praying for family members and others, and that life-long practice continued during her time at Belknap County Nursing Home as many there can attest.
Becky was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, who was the center of fun, making those around her laugh. She had a playful spirit and was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed sports, especially football when Tom Brady led the Patriots. She and Reggie spent many hours playing tennis with anyone who was energetic enough to keep up with them. In their retirement years, they were able to earn several medals in tennis in their local senior olympics.
Becky worked in a variety of jobs, but one that made her the most proud was at the Bristol Bank, where she worked in many capacities and gave years of dedicated service. Upon retirement, Becky and Reggie moved to Beverly Hills, Florida, where they thoroughly enjoyed their time and serving in their local church. They would return to New Hampshire every summer, which was the highlight for her family who enjoyed all the fun and laughter to be had with them.
Becky was widowed in 1997, and eventually returned to New Hampshire to be closer to family. Becky married Wesley Darling from Meredith in May 2010. They resided there until his passing in 2018.
Becky was especially proud and active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was a steadfast champion for them all, encouraging, providing words of wisdom and faith. Becky attended First Baptist Church in Meredith for several years until she could no longer physically participate. Praying, singing hymns, and reading the Bible were especially comforting to her, even as she prepared to meet the end of her physical life.
Becky leaves behind a family who will miss her terribly, but with many precious memories. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Goodearl and husband Donald of New Hampton; her sons, Barry Fleury and his wife Linda of Belmont; and Brian Fleury and his wife Gail of Lake Suzy, Florida; and eight grandchildren, 14great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Becky was predeceased by her youngest son Bruce in 1998.
Becky’s family would like to express their appreciation and deep gratitude to the Lakes Region VNA in Meredith and to the Belknap County Nursing Home staff for their wonderful care and compassion during her stay with them.
Visitation hours will be Tuesday, June 6, from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith. Immediately following visitation, from 6 to 7 p.m., there will be a Service of Remembrance with Becky’s niece, Chaplain Leslie (Woodman) Parish.
The burial and graveside service will be on Wednesday, June 7, at 1 p.m., at Homeland Cemetery, Route 104, Bristol, with Rev. Stephen Neill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may also be made to the Belknap County Nursing Home, 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Fleury family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
