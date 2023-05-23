Rebecca A. Fleury, 96

Rebecca A. Fleury, 96

LACONIA — Rebecca "Becky" Angie Fleury, 96, passed away on May 13, at Belknap County Nursing Home with family by her side. Becky, dubbed “Mimi” by grandchildren, was born on Aug. 22, 1926, in Bristol, to Earle and Nellie Smith.

Becky married Reginald Fleury in September 1942, and as a war bride, she waited three years for his return from the WWII, Pacific theater. She had prayed fervently for his safe return and that he would not have to kill anyone. Her prayers were answered in that Reggie was part of a four-man crew on a landing barge for the duration of the war. Becky and Reggie had four children, raising them in the Bristol and Hill communities throughout most of these years. The Bristol Baptist Church was the spiritual center of their lives. In the 1960s, she prayed just as fervently that her sons, two of whom were in the military, would not be sent to Vietnam. Once again, her prayers were answered, and their military service was spent in Europe. She spent her lifetime praying for family members and others, and that life-long practice continued during her time at Belknap County Nursing Home as many there can attest.

