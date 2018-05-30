SALISBURY — Raymond Meryl Robbins Sr., 88, a former longtime resident of Salisbury, died on May 28, 2018, at the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, with his loving family by his side.
Raymond was born in Cumberland, Maryland, on June 9, 1929, the son of the late Liston V Robbins and Mamie Pearl Robbins.
Ray lived in Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire for most of his life. He and his wife also enjoyed the few years they spent living in Arizona. Raymond and his wife later lived in Tilton for many years.
Raymond was an avid woodworker and enjoyed spending time rock mining. He also enjoyed his 12 years at Lowe’s in Tilton and loved to visit after retirement.
His favorite memories were of the time he spent with his wife and their family. Ray always joked with everyone and always wanted to get the last laugh.
He was very thankful for the comfort and care that hospice provided for both him and his wife.
Raymond was predeceased by both his parents; his wife of 67 years, Lucile Joan Robbins, 2017; their daughter, Cathy D. Robbins, 1980; one sister and five brothers; daughter-in-law Christine Robbins, 2016; and son-in-law Albie Sanborn, 2017.
His family includes his daughter, Cheryl L. Sanborn of Tilton; his son, Raymond M. Robbins Jr. of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Tom Underhill and wife Susan Underhill of Alabaster, Alabama, Stephanie Merkley and husband Robert Merkley Jr. of Salisbury, and Farrah Williams and husband Jason Williams of Freedom; six great-grandchildren, Mike Brace, Kaitlyn Brace, Annie Underhill, Abigail Underhill, Mikayla Brace and Hayden Williams; two great-great grandchildren,
Rylan Johns and Daxton Blackerby; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.) in Tilton.
A graveside service will be on Monday, June 4, at 10 a.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ray may be made to The Make-A-Wish Foundation of NH at 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
