LACONIA — Raymond "Ron" R. Jacques, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020, with his family by his side.
Ron was born on September 27, 1930, in Laconia, the son of the late Raymond and Alma (Miller) Jacques.
Ron graduated from Laconia High School and served in the Air Force for four years. He was employed at the New England Telephone Company for many years as a supervisor of toll testing.
Ron was a member of the Laconia Country Club where he enjoyed golfing. He looked forward to having coffee with his friends who meant a lot to him. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed greatly by his family.
Ron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Eleanor (Wiley) Jacques; his son Ron Jacques of Laconia; his brother Floyd Jacques of ME; his step-daughter Martha Rogers; and step-grand-daughter Brittany Hilliard of Laconia.
Ron was predeceased by his daughter Karen Jacques and his brothers Richard and Donald Jacques.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family burial will be held in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
