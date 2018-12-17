FRANKLIN — Raymond P. Cote, of Franklin, passed away Dec. 13, 2018, at Concord Hospital, following a period of failing health and the loss, four weeks earlier, of his beloved brother, Mike.
Born May 6, 1938, to Armand J. Cote Sr. and Cecile M. (Drouin) Cote, Ray was a lifetime resident of Franklin, leaving only for a period of service to his country. He attended Franklin High School. After school, Ray worked for Stevens Mill.
He served active duty in the U.S. Army, stationed in Thailand.
Prior to an early retirement, which he took much pride in, he had been a union employee performing various jobs. At one time he spent 20 years working at St. Paul’s School in Concord.
He closely followed politics and economics. Ray astutely studied the game of golf. He was a family man who offered golf lessons to anyone who wanted to learn. Some of his favorite times were spent with brothers, Leo and Mike, fishing the mountain ponds, Mud, Dummer and the Trios flanked by Phillips Brook and Nash Stream. Ray excelled in the art of fly-tying. A hunter, he traveled the woods on foot faster than anyone understood by utilizing his internal, built-in, compass. Friends and family have fond memories of times at “the camp” in Stark with the man with the twinkle in his eyes and the kind, loving smile that made you feel welcome.
If you were going to visit the Cote house, you planned to be there a while, as it was a special place where time flew by. He will be missed by those who were blessed to have known and loved him.
Along with his parents and brother Mike, Ray was also predeceased by his brother, Armand J. Cote Jr., his sister, Rita Cate, and nephew Corey Vachon.
Ray leaves his brother, Leo Cote, and Lilly; sister-in-law Elizabeth Cote; brother-in-law Warren Cate and Betty; nephews Philip Cote, Leo Cote and Cindy, Charles Cote and Pam, Frank Cote and Carolyn, Raymond Cote and Jennifer, Greg Cate and Debbie, Bobby Vachon and Ally, and Jeff Vachon; nieces Gail (Cate) LeFebvre and Tony, Marie (Cote) Tridle, and Patricia (Cote) Waltos and Brian; and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. He also leaves lifelong friend Cecile Rowell whom the family would like to thank for the many hours of company she kept with Ray during his last weeks.
At Ray’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Ray’s family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
