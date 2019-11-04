GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Raymond “Ray” Moore, 86, of Gilmanton Iron Works passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Ray was born on Nov. 19, 1932, in Manchester, the son of Hugh R. and Irene L. (Martel) Moore. Ray worked for Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions as a sales representative for many years.
Ray had a love for nature and the outdoors. He was a hard worker and took pride in all he did. Above all, Ray cherished his time with family.
Ray is survived by his wife, one month shy of 60 years, Cecile (Fanny) Moore; two daughters, Deborah Czeskanski and Kimberley Boutsianis; and three grandchildren, Robert, Aiyana, and Dagan.
Ray was predeceased by his parents.
In honor of Ray’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be at a later date at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
