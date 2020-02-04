OREGON — Raymond “Ray” Joseph Seabeck, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 14, 2020.
Ray was born on Aug. 31, l940, in Casper, Wyoming, the son of the late Edwin F. and Isabel M. (Kettle) Seabeck. He attended Natrona County High School in Casper.
After graduation, he attended Casper College where he earned an associate of arts degree in Business Law and Accounting. He also attended the University of Wyoming where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in English and Speech. He earned his master’s degree in Education at Boston University, specializing in Remedial Reading.
He taught AP English, Journalism, Speech, English Literature, and Remedial Reading for 34 years at Laconia High School. Ray also served as department chairman for 10 years, helped plan major building renovations, and designed a reading lab.
Ray met the love of his life, Lauretta, in 1964, in Newcastle, Wyoming, when she left New Hampshire to give a year of volunteer work with the Extension Lay Volunteer Program, assisting parish priests with their workload. They were married in l966 at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Lauretta’s New Hampshire parish in Lakeport.
As a family, they established the Missionary Servants of Pope John Paul I with thousands of helpers that made possible the building of all nine of Mother Teresa’s missions in Haiti and the shipping of 50-80 tons of supplies yearly.
They published the English version of Humilitas, a quarterly magazine telling of Pope John Paul I’s life, and published the book, The Smiling Pope.
He leaves his wife, Lauretta (Bolduc) Seabeck, and their children, Elizabeth Como and her husband, Steve, and their children, Kailey, Steven, and Emily, and Monique Ierardi and her husband, Douglas, and their three children, Allison, Matthew, and Joseph; his brother, Robert Seabeck, and his wife, Diana; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was predeceased by his two sisters and their husbands, Patricia McGinty and her husband, Gene, and Marilyn Fassler and her husband, Paul; and his brother, Thomas, and his wife, Doris.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, New Hampshire. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia. A reception will follow at Sacred Heart Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, 727 NW l7th Street, Miami, Florida 33136.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.