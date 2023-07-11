FRANKLIN — Raymond J. Arsenault Jr., 68, of Franklin, passed away at his home on July 9, with his wife by his side.
He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on May 31, 1955, the son of Raymond J. Arsenault Sr. and Gertrude (Tennent) Arsenault.
Raymond J. Arsenault was raised in Connecticut and moved to Manchester, after a few years of marriage to raise their family in 1978 and moved to Franklin in 1989. Over the years he held several positions in the workforce including auto mechanic, warehouse and eased into retirement with a rewarding job delivering food for Meals on Wheels. He was an avid watcher of all the judge shows and loved talking about new movies and wrestling with his sons. He also had a passion for the Bruins, Celtics and Patriots. Raymond retired early due to kidney disease and fought very hard to be there for his family. He adored his grandchildren and loved planning adventures with them. His booming laugh will be missed, the world will be a quieter place now.
Family members include his wife of 48 years, Kathleen (Hutnik) Arsenault of Franklin; two children, Raymond J. Arsenault III and wife, Sharon, of North Reading, Massachusetts, and John Edward Arsenault and wife, Elizabeth, of Belmont; three grandchildren, Tyler, Maddie and Ava Rose; his siblings, Stephen L. Arsenault and wife Mary, of Stratford, Connecticut, Cheryl A. DeSousa and husband John, of Milford, Connecticut, Lynn A. Gray of Manchester, Trudy J. Marino and husband Rick, of Stratford, Connecticut, Michael D. Arsenault and wife Kelly, of Derry; and several nieces and nephews, and friends that are like family.
He was predeceased by his brother, Leslie A. Arsenault of Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Fresenius Medical Care Foundation at: fmcna.com/company/corporate-responsibility/fresenius-medical-care-foundation/make-a-donation.
For directions and an online guestbook, visit neunfuneralhomes.com.
