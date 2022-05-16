LACONIA — Raymond H. Lerp Sr., 84, of Valley Street, passed away at his home on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Ray was born on July 13, 1937, in Wilkes Barre, PA, the son of Eden and Ruth (Watkins) Lerp.
He was a Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America, an Eagle Scout, and a troop leader for underprivileged young men.
A favorite memory was of Raymond's and his buddy's (fellow scout) was hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. He loved to visit the National Parks touring America, and casinos. He loved his motorcycle, and classic cars, but most of all his family.
Ray is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol (Schmitt) Lerp; his sons, Raymond Lerp Jr. and his partner, Sherry Reinholz, Paul Lerp and his partner, Stephanie McKim; his daughters, Doreen Banks and Christine Johnson; his seven grandchildren, Todd Johnson, Devon Johnson, Eric Banks, Stephanie Lerp, Cierra Pinkney, Christian Pinkney, and Viktor Haskell; his great-grandchildren, Payton Banks, and TJ Akers; and seven nieces and five nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray is predeceased by his sister, Paula Pierce.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery, 73 Meredith Center Road, Meredith, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
